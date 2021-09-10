Zigcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $105,679.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $105,679.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

