Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

ZS traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.74. 94,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.62.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.