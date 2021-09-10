Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.55 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $280.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.61.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.