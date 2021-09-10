Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

