-$0.07 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Conformis reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFMS. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Conformis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,610. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

