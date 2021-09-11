-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,339,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,176. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

