$0.09 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Freshpet also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 103.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,522. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

