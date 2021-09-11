$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 27.23. 902,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.41. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.