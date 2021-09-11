-$0.15 EPS Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

WISH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 28,798,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,352,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.