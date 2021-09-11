-$0.19 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,201. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

