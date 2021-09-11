-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

