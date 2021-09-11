-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.