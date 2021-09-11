$0.20 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. GoPro also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $23,432,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GoPro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 919,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 106,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,715. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.