-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

PACB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. 1,079,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,656. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

