$0.36 EPS Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.46. 287,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,353. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.