$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 2,619,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

