$0.49 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.73. 3,696,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,600. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.