$0.55 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 702,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALY traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 677,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.