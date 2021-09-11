$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 915,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,084. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

