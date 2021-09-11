$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. eBay reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

