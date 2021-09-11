$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.07. 4,193,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.