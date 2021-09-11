$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

