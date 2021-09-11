$1.29 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.