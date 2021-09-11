$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $291.46 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

