$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

