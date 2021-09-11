$1.50 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

