$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

