$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.42.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

