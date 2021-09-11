$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $403.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.