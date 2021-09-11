10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,893,361. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

