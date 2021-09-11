1,148 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,889,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.