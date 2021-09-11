11,510 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,619 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

