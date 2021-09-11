11,510 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,619 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Read More: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.