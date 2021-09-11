$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 92,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,109. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.