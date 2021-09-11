12,453 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.