$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $132.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $526.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1,216,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,142. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

