$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $132.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $526.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1,216,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,142. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

