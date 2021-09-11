13,335 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 461,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

