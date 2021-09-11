139 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

