$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

