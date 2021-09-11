14,707 Shares in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Urban One by 68.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

UONEK opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $340.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.