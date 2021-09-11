15,724 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

