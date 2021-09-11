175,122 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000. Ryanair accounts for approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Ryanair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 380,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,307. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $121.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

