2,025 Shares in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $258.81 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.04.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

