$21.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $21.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.22 billion and the highest is $22.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $22.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

