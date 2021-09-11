2,105 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $128.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

