22,750 Shares in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

