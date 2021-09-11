234,864 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 234,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 130.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 3,340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 810,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Borr Drilling by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $307,000.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Shares of BORR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.