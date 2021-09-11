23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 8.68 and last traded at 8.59. Approximately 39,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,339,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.03.

ME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.93.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

