$283.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $283.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.02 million to $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 281,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,720. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

