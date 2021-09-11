28,704 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

