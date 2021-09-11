$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HollyFrontier by 25.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 625.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 1,125,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

