303 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $420.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $430.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.94 and a 200-day moving average of $386.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

